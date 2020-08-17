Audi stars reflect on closest finish in DTM’s modern era

Reigning champ Rast was on course to take a comfy triumph in the 2nd race of the weekend, having actually effectively outduelled polesitter Robin Frijns after a long fight in between the Audi stablemates.

But, geared up with fresh tires, Muller began quickly closing in on Rast in the lasts of the race, bringing the deficit to under a 2nd by the penultimate lap.

After stopping working to make a relocation at Turn 1, Muller made the most of a double increase of push-to-pass and DRS while leaving the last banked corner, pulling along with the ruling champ as they drove towards the finish line.

Muller ultimately fell simply 0.089 s except upgrading Rast and clinching what might have been a 4th win in as lots of races at the start of the 2020 DTM season.

The 0.089 s distinction in between the 2 Audi chauffeurs marked the closest finish in the DTM because the champion was restored in 2000, and it was on par with the margin by which three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Klaus Ludwig beat fellow Opel chauffeur Uwe Alzen in the ITC race at Norisring in 1996.

After suffering his very first defeat of 2020, Muller stated he left it far too late to try a pass on Rast, however felt he could not run the risk of an accident while coping another chauffeur from the Audi steady.

” I just had one lap of DRS left for the last 3 laps …