Audi sack Daniel Abt after Formula-E driver used professional sim racer in virtual race

Audi Sport have parted methods with German racing driver Daniel Abt for dishonest in a charity online game race in which he handed the controls to a professional esports gamer whereas pretending he himself was on the controls.

Abt launched a video late on Tuesday apologising as soon as once more, however added it was not his intention to cheat simply to indicate that video racing was not like the actual factor.

“This virtual sin of mine has consequences in the real world,” he stated. “Today I had a conversation with Audi that our ways will split from now on.”

In the race on Saturday, Abt, second backside of the virtual collection, handed management of his automobile to Pro esports gamer Lorenz Hoerzing, 18, who was in Austria, in the ‘sim’ for the race round Berlin-Tempelhof.

At one level, Abt’s automobile led by a large margin, arousing the suspicions of the organisers and rivals.

The 27-year-old was disqualified and ordered to make a “compulsory donation” of 10,000 euros ($10,978) to charity.

Abt received an actual world race on the identical circuit in 2018 and has been efficiently racing Formula-E since its creation in 2014.

“It’s a game, a simulation which does not have anything in common with real racing. It’s definitely very far away from what makes a real Formula E car,” Abt stated, displaying a video of a virtual a multi-car pileup and saying “everyone drove as they liked.”

“There were drivers taking it seriously who put a lot of time on the simulators,” stated Abt, including he wished a younger sim racer “to show the other, real, drivers what he is capable of.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Audi launched an announcement saying they’d suspended Abt and making clear they didn’t see the humorous aspect.

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi – this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception.”

Abt insisted he had not tried to cowl up the ruse and was shocked by the response.

“It has never been my intention to lie to you,” he stated. “After the race it suddenly went in a direction which I had not ever been able to imagine in a dream.”

“I was portrayed as a cheater. I apologise to my family, my friends, my sponsors, Audi, Unicef and to the fans with all my heart,” he stated.

“I made a huge mistake. I hope you can forgive me. I feel like I couldn’t fall any further. I’m on the floor but I’ll get up again. I hope you accept my apology.”