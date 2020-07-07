Audi reveals a sporty version of its upcoming electric Q4 SUV

Audi has unveiled concept renderings of a new “Sportback” version of the Q4 E-Tron electric SUV that it debuted a year ago. Meant to serve as a smaller and more affordable option to the flagship E-Tron, the Q4s are expected to take sale in 2021 and can start at around $45,000.

The Q4 and the Q4 Sportback are “identical twins” from a technical perspective, according to Audi. As such, the Sportback version is likewise powered by parent company Volkswagen’s modular “MEB” platform (an abbreviation of the German phrase for “modular electric drive matrix”) that is going to power a wide selection of vehicles across multiple brands. This sets the Q4s independent of the original E-Tron and its variants, which are powered by an Audi-developed electric drivetrain.

Spec-wise, this implies the Q4 Sportback uses a twin-motor setup which makes a total 225kW of power (about 300 horsepower), with those motors pulling electricity from an 82kWh battery that lasts about 450 kilometers (roughly 279 miles) on a full charge.



Grid View













The big difference really will come in the exterior styling of the Q4 Sportback. Its roofline flows from front to back in a more uninterrupted manner. There’s an aggressive rear spoiler and a more obvious racecar-inspired diffuser underneath the hatch door. This will all make the Sportback slightly more aerodynamically efficient, though trade-offs comes into play the form of lost headroom for rear seat passengers and slightly less cargo space over all.

Audi has now shown off seven electric vehicles that will be released by the conclusion of next year. And that is just one single small section of the total volley of EVs from the overall Volkswagen Group, that is not even five years taken off when news of the Dieselgate scandal broke. A car like the Q4 Sportback illustrates just how complete Volkswagen’s push into the electric space will soon be. In most ways, it’s hardly any distinctive from the Q4 concept that Audi first teased a year ago, and which will likely be true when both vehicles come to market. Volkswagen not just intends to flood industry with its MEB-powered EVs, but the company (and its brands) will even try to sell clients on smaller variations of those electric vehicles.