Audi pulls ‘insensitive’ ad featuring girl eating banana in front of car

The German carmaker published the advert for the Audi RS4, which was captioned “Lets your heart beat faster — in every aspect,” on Twitter onSunday

.

But the image rapidly drew criticism from individuals on social networks, as some explained that the kid– stood in front of the car’s grill– was in a hazardous position.

“Nice, that you show how children can easily be killed by your cars. You can’t even see them out of the car,” someone commented.

“This is just tasteless. A child in front of the grille, who is hardly visible from the driver’s seat. What kind of advertising is this?” another Twitter user asked.

Others stated that the image was sexually suggestive, with someone describing the image as a “little girl with phallic symbol in her hand.” The carmaker reacted to the furor on Monday, excusing the “insensitive” image. “We hear you and let’s get this straight: We take care of kids. The Audi RS 4 is a household car with more than thirty motorist help systems consisting of an emergency situation break [sic] system. That’s why we showcased it with numerous relative for the project,” it stated in a declaration on Twitter. “We hoped we might communicate these messages, revealing that even for the weakest traffic individuals it is possible to relaxingly lean on the RS innovation. That was an error! Audi never ever planned to harm anybody’s sensations. “We sincerely apologize for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future,” the carmaker stated in its

