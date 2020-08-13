Audi open to letting me skip DTM races

Duval was among a number of motorists to be impacted by the clash in between the Le Mans 24 Hours and the initial DTM calendar, which included a clashing race at Anderstorp, prior to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic triggered the latter to be thoroughly modified.

The brand-new schedule still includes a dispute with the rescheduled Le Mans date nevertheless, as the 2nd Nurburgring round falls on the very same September 19-20 weekend.

Duval, who won the French timeless in 2013 for Audi and objected to the previous 2 editions for LMP2 team TDS Racing, states the truth the Ingolstadt brand name is giving up the DTM after this year suggests it is more versatile about possibly being able to miss out on a race.

“At the moment I’m not going to Le Mans, but if I have a good opportunity, Dieter has been really clear about the situation with Audi leaving the DTM,” Duval informedMotorsport com.

“If any of us motorists have something that is fascinating for our future, he is open to letting us miss out on a DTM race, if it’s for something essential.

” I had a deal to do Le Mans in LMP1 [with Rebellion Racing, after driving for the team in last year’s Silverstone FIA World Endurance Championship opener], however after the very first [DTM] calendar I was changed, so now I’m keeping an eye out for some alternatives.”

Duval was likewise set to contest all 4 long-distance …