Audi drops ‘insensitive’ girl with banana ad

German carmaker Audi has actually apologised for an ad revealing a little girl consuming a banana in front of a high-performance vehicle, which drew a gush of criticism on Twitter.

“We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children,” Audi tweeted in its apology.

“We sincerely apologize for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future.”

Critics stated the kid’s position was “provocative” and deadly.

Some explained that the chauffeur would not have the ability to see the kid because position, leaning on the grille.

Others stated the image was sexually suggestive, as bananas and cars have actually typically been viewed as signs of male desire.

Audi’s motto in English above the image checks out: “Lets your heart beat faster – in every aspect.”

The company states it is now examining how the ad happened released.

In May the German vehicle giant Volkswagen, owner of Audi, ended up being involved in a comparable social networks row. Its ad revealed a dark-skinned male being manoeuvred around by a set of white ladies’s hands, prior to being snapped far from a yellow VW Golf to a jaunty soundtrack.