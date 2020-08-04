Audi drivers suspect BMW’s struggles were track specific

BMW has actually withstood a challenging start to the 2nd season of the Class One period, with its 6 factory-run M4 DTM automobiles not able to break inside the leading 5 in either of the 2 races at Spa last weekend.

The gulf in between the 2 makers triggered two-time DTM champ Marco Wittmann to state Audi remained in a “different world” to BMW, and include that Audi held a one-second benefit around the Belgian circuit.

However, Duval, who completed on the podium in Saturday’s race, anticipates BMW to recover at the more traditional Lausitzring circuit later on in August.

Duval highlighted the absence of performing at the 7.0 km circuit prior to the races, with the only session of the weekend occurring at a moist track in cool conditions.

” I do think they will be more powerful [at Lausitzring],” Duval stated. “I believe they had a commontrack And we saw in previous months, currently in Fuji in Japan, and likewise in winter season test.

“From our perspective they did close the space compared to in 2015. It’s rather a surprise for Audi and the drivers that they were struggling this weekend.

“But once again it was a various type of weekend. The schedule was various and didn’t permit a great deal of screening and setup modifications and things like that. So we need to wait and see. But our company believe they will be better in regards to …