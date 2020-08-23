Auburn parents frustrated with delayed start to in-person school | Local News

While having trainees house from mid-March to completion of the last school year in June was challenging for everybody, Tumber continued, individuals comprehended “this came out of nowhere” and she felt the district and its instructors did their finest under the situations. She stated she and her partner are both self-employed, so unexpectedly they had to compete with producing earnings from their house while stabilizing the education of their kids. Though that was difficult, Tumber stated her hours are versatile however acknowledged not everybody is so lucky.

Heading into September, Tumber expected the district starting the year with a hybrid design without instantly returning to the all-remote format.

“At this point in time, nobody knows who there teachers are, nobody knows who’s in their classroom, and we’re going to basically going to go to school, pick up a laptop with a (wi-fi) hotspot and set it up at our dining room table. I think that’s a majority of our community,” she stated. “Not ideal for (how) I wanted to see my kids go back to school.”