Auburn bus company heads to Washington to rally for federal help | Local News

An Onondaga Coach bus left from its Auburn head office Tuesday early morning for a journey the country’s funding, however unlike previous expeditions to Washington, this set had not been bring any kind of travelers.

It got on a goal to provide a message to Congress and also the White House: Don’t ignore the electric motor train sector.

While a lot of the federal federal government’s alleviation plans associated to tourist and also transport have actually concentrated on the airline company and also cruise liner sectors, electric motor train drivers state they have actually been neglected. But their financial discomfort has actually been serious.

“We lost all of our business in about 48 hours,” stated Jacqueline Frost, Onondaga Coach’s handling supervisor, that talking from aboard the bus being driven by company Vice President of Operations John Kruger.

Onondaga Coach, which has actually run considering that 1953, was heading to Washington to sign up with numerous various other buses from around the nation for a rally onWednesday The firms are intending to bring focus to the predicament the sector is dealing with with an occasion called Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness.