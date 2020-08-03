Aubameyang would warrant £500,000-a-week contract at Arsenal – Groves

The Gabon striker might leave the Gunners this summer season and one expert has actually backed the club to sprinkle the money to keep him at the Emirates

Former Arsenal assailant Perry Groves thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might warrant a ₤500,000- a- week contract after his FA Cup last heroics.

Aubameyang scored both objectives in the club’s 2- 1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday which protected the Gunners’ area in the Europa League next season.

The match was considered vital in Arsenal’s hopes of convincing Aubameyang to re- indication, with his existing contract set to end next year.

Manager Mikel Arteta has actually made obvious of his desire to keep the striker in his team and just recently stated he might end up being a club legend if he stays long- term at theEmirates

Aubameyang himself declined to resolve his instant future after the FA Cup last with Groves confessing he would not be fretted if Arsenal needed to provide a substantial weekly wage in order to protect his services, keeping in mind that some gamers deserve it.

“I don’t care as an Arsenal fan, and I know we’re in difficult financial times, if they said Aubameyang is on £400,000, £500,000 a week, it wouldn’t bother me at all because some players warrant it,” Groves informed TalkSPORT

“Some gamers warrant it and he does due to the fact that he provides. Fans get the bulge with …