AuAg Home Office Chair Computer Desk Chair High Back mesh Rolling Chair Lumbar Support Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Gaming Chair -White



Price: $84.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 09:20:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Why choose AuAg Ergonomic gaming office chairs?



AuAg is committed to providing customers with the most comfortable game chairs and office chairs.

You can get the most comfortable gaming chair at the highest cost-effective.

Adjustable backrest & seat height, you can adjust to a comfortable angle according to your needs.

With a soft and breathable mesh &backrest, it is very comfortable

Smooth and silent universal wheels,Protect the floor from wear and tear,No noise when moving.

Safe and reliable 5-claw chair legs.

Simple and modern appearance make the chair used as home computer chair, office chair, gaming chair.

More details



Strong Pneumatic Rod

Adjust the seat height

Let you watch computer screen horizontally,

Protect your vision.

Smooth & Silent Wheel

Smooth and silent wheels

Protect the floor from wear and tear,

No noise when moving.

Thickened Base

Thickened explosion-proof base

Increase gaming chair stability,

Strong and sturdy.

High quality materials

Improve the life of the chair

Strong plasticity

Meet the dual needs of beauty and practicality

Handrail integrated linkage

Fit arm curve

Ergonomic design

Wear resistant

High quality mesh

Dry and breathable

High resilience

Tough and durable

Various angle adjustment



Installation Steps



.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AuAg gaming chair



Product Description:



Specifications

Seat Width: 28.3 inch

Seat Depth: 26.4 inch

Armrest Height: 2.76 inch

Chair Height: 46.5 inch

Max Capacity: 350 pounds

Paking list

Headrest X 1

Mesh back X 1

Cushion seat X1

Armrest X 2

Wheel X 5

Screw X 1 set

User manual X 1

✅PERFECT for GAME and WORK:AuAg is dedicated to make the best gaming chair for pro gamers. We present this brand new high back gaming Chair with a unique appearance and thickly cushioned for maximum comfort. Choose us, and improve your gaming experience!

✅HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL:Smooth PU leather,skin friendly and wear-resisting.,more comfortable,anti-oxidation.1.8mm thick steel frame,more sturdy and stable.

✅MULTI-FUNCTION: 360 Degree Swivel and Multi-direction Wheels,with 300-pound maximum locd weight,Seat-height adjustable; 90~135°reclining and rocking;Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.This computer chair features Ergonomic-Human-Curve designed backrest and headrest which creates total spinal support. So that the chair moves with postures to hold spine perfectly and ease pressure & pain on back for everyday use.

✅EASY TO SET UP:Our gaming chair comes with all hardware & necessary tools. Follow the instruction, you’ll found easy to put together.As a girl, I can assemble this game chair in 15 mins.Gaming chair computer chair office chair desk chair ergonomic chair.

✅WE ASSURED:Free exchange for installation problems, damage and missing parts within 1 year.