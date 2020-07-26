AU calls for conclusion of Nile dam pact – Middle East Monitor

The African Union (AU) has actually contacted Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt to “work expeditiously” for a binding arrangement on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), reports AnadoluAgency

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capability as AU chairperson, assembled an Extraordinary Meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government on July 21 to examine development on trilateral settlements on the $5 billion mega dam.

The virtual conference was participated in by the presidents of Egypt, Kenya, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the prime ministers of Ethiopia and Sudan.

“The Bureau of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government urged the Parties, with the support of the AU experts and observers, to work expeditiously to finalise the text of a binding Agreement on the Filling and Operation of the GERD,” the AU stated in a declaration provided late on Friday.

It stated the arrangement must likewise “[…] consist of a Comprehensive Agreement on future advancements on the Blue Nile River.”

Ethiopia contributes 85 percent of the waters of the Blue Nile, a tributary of the Nile River, however has actually not made any usage of the resource up until now.

In 2011, it began constructing the GERD on the Blue Nile near the border with Sudan.

The nation prepares to produce around 6,475 megawatts of electrical power for domestic usage, commercial usage, and for exports to neighbouring nations.

Egypt opposes the hydro-power job, stating the dam will impact its yearly share of the Nile’s water, totaling up to 55.5 billion cubic meters.

The AU has actually been helping with settlements in between the 3 nations because June, after talks sponsored by the United States and the World Bank broke down in February.

Earlier today, Ethiopia revealed it has actually attained the first-year target of filling the mega dam due to heavy rains in the continuous rainy season, which lasts from June to August.

