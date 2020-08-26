ATYME 24-Inch 720p 60Hz LED HD TV (240AH5HD) Lightweight Slim Built-in with HDMI, USB, VGA, High Resolution Bundle with 6-Feet 4K HDMI Ethernet Cable & Accessories (4 Items)



Price: $109.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 04:11:49 UTC – Details)





Picture Perfect Brilliance: The ATYME AM-Series delivers stunning picture quality and clarity from innovative features that put greater beauty into every pixel.

Wide Color Controller: Plug your With Wide Color Controller, you’ll witness a wider spectrum of colors on your screen, just like the director intended. You’ll enjoy enriched colors while watching your favorite movies, and shows, even if it’s older, non-HD content.

Connect various media box: Plug your favorite entertainment and media into your TV – watch videos, play music, or view photos through HDMI port. By CEC function, using TV remote. You can control media box as well.

Incredible Picture. Unbeatable Value: 720p high-definition (HD) resolution allows you to view and experience great images on your TV. innovative features.