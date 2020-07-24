ATUAT AirPods Pro Case Designed for AirPods Pro, Full-Body Protective Cover, Bumper Absorbs Shock, Anti-Fall, Anti-Scratch, Durable Silicone Case with Metal Carabiner – Denim Blue



Price: $21.99 - $9.97

(as of Jul 24,2020 21:06:01 UTC – Details)





Only for Apple AirPods Pro (2019), perfectly protect your AirPods Pro.

Support wireless charging without removing the silicone case, and does not affect the charging speed.

Durable armor protection, full-body wrapped, anti-fall, there is no need to worry about your AirPods Pro falling and being damaged.

Upgrade bumper design, the maximum thickness reaches 4mm, even if your AirPods Pro falls, It can still play an all-round protection role.

If you are not satisfied with the product, you can get returns and full money back within 36 months.