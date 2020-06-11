AT&T’s LG G8X also gets Android 10

The AT&T LG G8X units have started receiving the Android 10 update. The update brings a host of new features and improvements – a darker UI theme, new icons, full-screen gestures and even more.

Sprint rolled out the same update last month, while the US-bound unlocked LG G8X received Android 10 back in December.







Changelog for the Android 10 update on LG G8X

If you have an LG G8X and use in through AT&T in the States, you need to check to see when you have an update manually through the dedicated settings menu. And in the event that you still have not received a prompt, show patience.

Here’s our overview of the LG G8X, should you want to know about it.

