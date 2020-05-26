Attorney: Trump caught on tape demanding ambassador's firing

By
Mayukh Saha
-

President Donald Trump was captured on tape at a 2018 dinner with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman demanding the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, who was then the US Ambassador to Ukraine, according to an attorney for Parnas. #CNN #News

source

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR