Attorney says Ahmaud Arbery’s family wants man who filmed fatal shooting arrested as his attorney says lie detector test proves he didn’t participate

Bryan is the individual who shot the video of the incident.

Merritt’s feedback had been in response to Kevin Gough, an attorney for Bryan, who stated Monday that his consumer had taken a polygraph test that confirmed he was not concerned within the shooting.

GBI instructed CNN it isn’t commenting on the lively investigation.

Bryan recorded the video of the killing

On February 23, 2020, Bryan was working in his yard when he noticed an individual he didn’t know being chased by a automotive he acknowledged from the neighborhood, Gough stated in an interview with CNN’s Martin Savidge final week.

Bryan started filming the incident, at one level getting in his car and following Arbery, who was being chased, and Gregory and Travis McMichael , who had been seen on the recording chasing Arbery in a pink choose up truck.

The 36-second video was not launched till about two months after the killing and would turn out to be a catalyst within the call for the arrest of the McMichaels , who have been charged with aggravated assault and homicide.

Since Bryan’s identification has been made public, requires his arrest have adopted and protesters have been focusing on Bryan and his family, Gough stated.

Talking to reporters late Monday night time, Gough stated that Bryan and his fiancée are in hiding, in concern of their lives, unable to go dwelling and sleep in their very own beds.

What was requested in the course of the polygraph?

Gough says the polygraph test confirms that Bryan was unarmed on the time of shooting and that Bryan didn’t have any dialog with Gregory or Travis McMichael previous to the shooting. The polygraph additionally exhibits that he had no dialog with anybody about prison exercise within the neighborhood, Gough stated.

Bryan took the test voluntarily, Gough stated. He has not been arrested or charged with against the law.

Gough on Monday requested the attorneys for the Arbery family to not pursue costs in opposition to Bryan.

“Mr. Bryan is not your enemy,” Gough stated. “Please stop, if not for the sake of my client’s family, then for the sake of the Arbery family and the cause you fight for.”

“Killing off the star witness for the prosecution will not help bring Ahmaud’s killers to justice,” he added.

Attorneys for the Arbery family nonetheless need Bryan arrested

Despite the plea from Bryan’s attorney, Merritt, who is representing the Arbery family together with Benjamin Crump, instructed CNN Monday night time that the family wants Bryan arrested.

“His family deserves justice from not only the two men who have been arrested, but from anyone who participated in that act,” Merritt instructed Lemon.

“The evidence says that he went from his home, according to his attorney, and minutes later he was in his truck following Ahmaud Arbery, who was a jogger in his neighborhood, around. He recorded Ahmaud,” Merritt stated. “The evidence indicates that he blocked Ahmaud with his truck and allowed two other men to ambush and kill him.”

Merritt stated that he has not been contacted by Gough, nor have any of his co-counselors, although Gough stated throughout his Monday night time information convention that he has tried to achieve out to the Arbery family.