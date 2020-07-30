Attorney General Bill Barr tests negative for coronavirus, 1 day after Rep. Gohmert encounter

A video published by a press reporter for the Hill reveals the duo, neither of them using masks, strolling together in the Capitol Building around the time of the hearing.

But the attorney general of the United States might need to go through more tests given that such a brief quantity of time had actually passed following his encounter with the congressman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tests can return negative when administered prematurely after ending up being exposed to the health problem.

“You might test negative if the sample was collected early in your infection and test positive later during your illness,” the CDC stated on its coronavirus info website.

There are likewise possibilities for incorrect negatives or incorrect positives, according to the CDC’s assistance on translating COVID-19 test results.

Gohmert was expected to fly to Texas with President Trump and needed to miss out on the journey due to the medical diagnosis, sources informed Fox News.

In a video published to his Twitter account, the congressman stated he was “asymptomatic” which he had actually evaluated favorable at a “quick test” screening on his method into the White House and when again following a more extensive swab test.

“The reports of my demise are a great deal premature,” he joked.