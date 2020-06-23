Attorney General Bill Barr Says Durham Probe To Have Results Before End Of Summer

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said in a very wide-ranging interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News that Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the Russia probe’s origins will probably yield “developments” before the summer is over.

If that indeed does happen and the expected results are damaging for the former Obama administration, including Joe Biden, it could have explosive results for the president and against Biden in the fall. Though Barr has been astonished by the seeming insufficient general public fascination with Durham’s investigation.

AG Barr discusses the most recent in Durham probe and John Bolton’s book | Part 2https://t.co/qqFCIhagCN @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) June 21, 2020

“So that has been surprising to me, that people aren’t concerned about civil liberties and the integrity of our governmental process in terms of the future of Durham’s investigation,” he said. “You know, he’s pressing ahead as hard as he can.”

“And I expect that, you know, we will have some developments hopefully before the end of the summer… I would say it’s unusual for an outgoing administration, high level officials, to be unmasking very, you know, very much in the days they’re preparing to leave office. Makes you wonder what they were doing,” Barr continued.

He added, “It’s been stunning that we’ve gotten from the mainstream media [is] kind of bovine silence in the face of the whole collapse of the alleged Russiagate scandal, which they did all they are able to to sensationalize and drive. And it’s like not a whoops. They are only onto another false scandal.”

Barr also commented on the extraordinary case against Mike Flynn, where the judge won’t dismiss the case even after the charges have already been dropped:

“Well, as I’ve said, you know, we disagree with what he’s doing. We think the law is clear that it is within the discretion of the executive, the executive branch’s function and the attorney general’s function to make charging decisions and determine whether to continue on a case. And the judge is supposed to be a neutral judge on the case, not the pros… Not exercise the prosecutor’s function. So we’re hopeful that the case will be dismissed. We think that’s what the law requires.”

Barr was asked if racism in this country is systemic, as many on the hard left claim:

“Well, I do think there’s racism in the country… I think there may be individuals and there are individuals who may have bias, and sometimes that may emerge and be manifested in some act. But I don’t think it’s systemic. In some jurisdictions, yes. In some probably not as much as we should. As I said, this is a process of reforming our institutions, looking for inequities and making sure that we address them.”

Bartiromo queried whether police should continue to have qualified immunity, to which Barr replied, “Without qualified immunity, I think most people would not take the job as a police officer. So we would essentially be doing away with our police departments.”

The interview finished with Barr’s views on mail-in voting.

“Well it absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud. Those things are delivered into mailboxes. They can be taken out,” he said. “There’s questions about whether or not it even denies a secret ballot because a lot of the states have you signing the outside of the envelope… So I think it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 23, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

AOC laughs at Trump over MAGA rally, brags about online scheme to prevent Trump supporters from attending

CNN’s Don Lemon claims he doesn’t know bartender who is suing him for sexual assault

A murder in Seattle’s ‘mostly peaceful’ CHAZ/CHOP insurrection sector