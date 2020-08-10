Attorney General Bill Barr Exposes Antifa As New Yorkers Flee Unrest In The Big Apple

On Sunday, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr defined the recent civil unrest better than any public figure to date (with the exception of this publication), whose exact terminology he is likely inadvertently employing. He shared his analysis with Mark Levin on Fox News.

Barr described Antifa and Black Lives Matter. “They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic,” said Barr, echoing LifeZette sentiments.

Straight Up Fire: Bill Barr Eviscerates Antifa and Democrats’ Movement to the Far Left https://t.co/kzeDszMOJl — RedState (@RedState) August 10, 2020

Barr understands their Nazi S.A. tactics and their Bolshevik ideology. He also comprehends the way they operate, saying:

“The way the guerrilla…hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean…what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity. They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That’s where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they provoke violence.”

Bingo. Exactly. Perfect. He went on to explain, “The Left has pulled away from the…