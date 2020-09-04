Attorney General Barr Destroys Premise Of Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter is based upon a basic premise: Racist white policeman are eliminating black individuals due to the fact that they are black. But real numbers reveal that a bulk of those eliminated by cops are white which just 32% are black.

So, if racist white policeman are searching down innocent blacks, then why are they eliminating more whites than blacks? Why, by 2 to one, are you much safer with a policeman if you’re black than if you’re another race?

The response is apparent: Black Lives Matter, thus numerous Democrat disinformation operations, is a scam. Like Russian collusion and the Ukrainian telephone call prior to it, Black Lives Matter is based upon a lie that is voluntarily spread out by the media. But U.S. Attorney General William Barr is having absolutely nothing of it.

Barr Demolishes Black Lives Matter

“I think the narrative that the police are on some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative,” Barr stated Wednesday on CNN “The fact is that it’s very rare for an unarmed African American to be shot by a white police officer.”

