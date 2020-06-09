Attorney for Ex-Cop in George Floyd Murder Outrageously Says Citizens Should Have Intervened



CNN

The lawyer for one of many cops charged with aiding and abetting in the homicide of George Floyd made a stunning, ridiculous declare — that the civilian bystanders who watched Floyd die ought to have intervened. But, that argument will backfire in spectacular style.

Earl Gray, the lawyer for fired officer and present defendant Thomas Lane, instructed Chris Cuomo on CNN Monday evening … if the bystanders have been so outraged they need to have stepped in. Cuomo was indignant … the notion bystanders would intervene in opposition to 4 armed cops is outrageous.

Think about it although … what Gray is conceding is that there was clear extreme pressure — in any other case, why would he advocate for civilian intervention? If there may be clear extreme pressure — which there was — then his consumer would have a higher obligation than any civilian to cease it. To yank Derek Chauvin off George Floyd … and that is exactly the explanation Thomas Lane was charged.