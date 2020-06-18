Attorney for Atlanta officer accused of murder says Rayshard Brooks ‘was not running away’ when he died

“Mr. Brooks was not running away,” he said. “Mr. Brooks turned and offered extreme violence toward a uniformed police force officer. If he surely could deploy the Taser, it might incapacitate Officer [Garrett] Rolfe through his body armor, and at that time, if he decided to disarm another officer, he could be in possession of a firearm.”

FORMER ATLANTA OFFICER GARRETT ROLFE CHARGED WITH MURDER IN RAYSHARD BROOKS’ DEATH, COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY

Ingraham told LoRusso that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. seemed to emphasize early part of the encounter in which Brooks is seen speaking cordially with Rolfe — LoRusso’s client — and Devin Brosnan, as opposed to the later scuffle with the officers by which Brooks steals one of their stun guns.

“I do not know why [Howard] is doing that,” LoRusso said. “There’s a lot of things I have no idea [about]. He is saying one of the officers [Brosnan] is cooperating with the DA’s office. The lawyer for that officer said that’s not true.”

LoRusso also responded to Howard’s contentions that the officers did not render medical attention to Brooks for two minutes and 12 seconds after he was shot and that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he lay dying.

“My client never kicked Mr. Brooks,” the lawyer said. “If there was a video of my client kicking Mr. Brooks, you’d have seen it.

“He [the DA] shows a still [where] one leg is planted and the other one’s bent. He could be leaning down to make an effort to give him first aid, it could have been when he was trying to evaluate whether he needed handcuffs. This officer gave him CPR, monitored his pulse prior to that, talked to him to try and keep him breathing and called for EMS and coordinated other efforts on the scene.

“And the other thing the DA said was that he’s never seen another officer agree to testify against a bad officer,” LoRusso proceeded. “My client [Rolfe] testified against an Atlanta Police officer in the grand jury when that officer had done something wrong. So, this is an officer who’s known to what the law states enforcement community, he’s proven to the DA’s office, and he was actually cleared of still another use of force [incident] and he testified on behalf of the DA to prosecute a bad officer.”