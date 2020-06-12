Attendees at Trump’s rally next week must agree not to sue campaign if they get coronavirus

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS RALLIES WILL UNDOUBTEDLY BE ‘SUITABLY SAFE

The disclaimer also states, “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

The president announced this week that the resumption of rallies would kick off on June 19 at the BOK Center, an indoor venue in Tulsa.

The president’s been anxious to resume campaigning. On Thursday, he held his first in-person fundraiser since the start of coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. as that he mingled with top-dollar donors in Dallas, Texas.

The Trump campaign was planning on resuming rallies in July, but moved up their timetable after large crowds took part in tightly packed protests in cities around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death last month in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.

NEW CORONAVIRUS SURGE IN FLORIDA AND SOUTH CAROLINA

Those demonstrations happened despite continued warnings by public health officials that social distancing and face masks continue to be needed to prevent an additional wave of the coronavirus. More than 10 states have reported a spike in coronavirus cases since Memorial Day and single-day records for new cases were reported in Florida and South Carolina on Thursday, according to health officials.

Nearly 900 people died on Thursday of COVID-19, the condition caused by the coronavirus, bringing the nation’s death toll since the outbreak to not quite 114,000, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that we now have now 7,626 coronavirus cases in the state considering that the start of the pandemic, with 146 new positive cases reported since Wednesday. Officials added that two new coronavirus-related deaths brought the state’s death toll to 357.

The Trump campaign has yet to announce if attendees at next week’s rally will soon be required to wear masks or if they could have their temperatures checked at the door.

Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has resumed small-scale in-person campaign events, where all participants wear masks. But Biden has yet to resume in-person fundraisers or rallies.