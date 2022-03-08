The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that the Defense Army units fired on the Azerbaijani positions in the north-eastern direction of the Artsakh Republic on March 7 at around 6:45 pm is another forgery of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Defense Army reported.
The Defense Army said that this was another attempt by Azerbaijan to cover up its own violations of the ceasefire.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.