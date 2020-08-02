Attacks against Latinos in the US didn’t stop after El Paso mass shooting

A SUV ran over the 14- year-old a couple of weeks prior to Christmas in 2015. She states she was strolling the 2 blocks in between her house in Clive, Iowa, and her junior high to enjoy a basketball video game.

“Her intention was clear … because she looks Mexican,” Natalia’s dad, Cesar Miranda informed CNN, describing what the chauffeur informed cops.

In the year following a mass shooting at a Walmart shop in El Paso, Texas, several attacks targeting Latinos and immigrants have actually happened throughout the UnitedStates

.

Read The Full Article