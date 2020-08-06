Attacking Vote-By-Mail Was Hurting Trump In Fla., Experts Say. So He Changed Course : NPR

toggle caption Doug Mills/New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images Doug Mills/New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida’s elections system, which has been the butt of political jokes for almost two full decades, got a reprieve this week, as President Trump seemed to indicate it was the only state he felt confident could run a vote-by-mail system.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”