AT&T tells customers to buy new phones or their old ones will stop working

If AT&T sent you an e-mail informing you to upgrade your phone– or else— would you compose it off as a rip-off? Well, that’s simply what the business did this week, according to Android Police.

Under the huge, blue, vibrant, all-caps heading “ UPDATE NEEDED,” the provider is informing some customers that their gadgets are “not compatible with the new network” which they “need to replace it to continue receiving service.”

Here’s the e-mail:

Image: Android Police Image: Android Police

One apparent issue: the business sent this in the middle of an economy-wrecking pandemic, at a time when purchasing a new phone may be the last thing on somebody’s mind. Some customers were so stunned to get the e-mail that they published on AT&T’s assistance online forums hypothesizing that it might be a scam, though Android Police states the e-mail is genuine.

Another issue: frightened customers might not really require to do anything up until February2022

.

As Android Police mentions, what AT&T actually appears to be doing here is advising upgrades ahead of the shutdown of AT&T’s 3G network. That’s arranged to occur “by February 2022,” according to an AT&T link that apparently appears in the e-mail. When the 3G network disappears, AT&T states that phones that do not support HD Voice, which paths calls over 4G LTE, will not be able to make voice calls or utilize information on AT&T.

Weirdly, customers with more recent phones, which need to in theory support HD Voice, are getting the e-mail, too. The individual who began that thread on AT&T’s assistance online forum stated they utilize a Galaxy S10 E, a phone that was launched in March 2019.

If it holds true that these phones will not stop working up until 2022, sending an e-mail like this isn’t precisely the very best search for AT&T; it might be viewed as an effort to increase sales throughout a pandemic, and there’ll no doubt be a wave of more recent and much better phones offered (consisting of more with 5G assistance) prior to that due date passes.

It’s uncertain precisely the number of customers might have gotten this e-mail, and AT&T hasn’t responded to an ask for remark. But ideally AT&T supplies clearer interaction about why and when customers will really require to upgrade.