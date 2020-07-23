AT&T says its 5G network is now available across the US, commercial rollout begins August 7

AT&T has today revealed that its 5G network is now available across the nation in the US, and is now live for customers and organisations beginning today. To ease the shift, AT&T likewise uses a good choice of 5G gadgets consisting of the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 trio, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, with more names set to sign up with the list quickly.

The business says all consumers on the AT&T Consumer Unlimited Wireless Plans will be moved to its 5G network at no extra expense beginning August7 For routine customers under the AT&T Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite strategies, they will get 5G gain access to with no additional charge. Likewise, organisations that are hooked to AT&T Business Unlimited Web-Only, Starter, Performance and Elite strategies will likewise have the ability to obtain 5G at no extra costs.

“Our strategy of deploying 5G in both sub-6 (5G) and mmWave (5G+) spectrum bands will provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage that are needed to enable revolutionary new capabilities to fuel 5G experiences for consumers and businesses,” Chris Sambar, EVP of Technology Operations at AT&T, was priced estimate as stating in a news release.