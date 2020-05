The ATP Tour suspension has been extended until July 31 as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ATP occasions in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel won’t go forward as scheduled.

“Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi stated in a press release.

