ATP and WTA Tours extend suspension until July 31 | Tennis News





Hamburg is among the many tournaments cancelled as a result of extension of the suspension

There might be no skilled tennis until the tip of July after the ATP and

WTA Tours prolonged their suspension until July 31 as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The males’s and ladies’s excursions had been as a result of resume on July 13 following a hiatus as a result of coronavirus pandemic, however that has now been prolonged until the tip of the month.

It sees ATP Tour occasions in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbühel all cancelled whereas Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala is not going to host tournaments on the WTA Tour.

“Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour,” stated ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi on the governing physique’s web site.

The US Open is the subsequent tennis Grand Slam scheduled to return

“Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way.”

A WTA spokesperson added: “We remorse that is the case however will proceed to be guided by medical specialists for when it’s protected and doable to return to WTA competitors. We proceed to watch the scenario intently and are hopeful to be again on the court docket as quickly as doable.

“A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June.”

The US Open is scheduled for the tip of August, with the French Open due in late September.

Wimbledon and your entire British grass-court season has been cancelled with no likelihood of rearrangement.

