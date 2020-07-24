ATP and WTA cancel events in China amid coronavirus fears

Both the WTA and ATP have actually needed to ditch all their staying conferences in the nation after China’s General Administration of Sport revealed it would not hold any worldwide sporting events till2021

The canceled events consist of the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, which sees the very best 8 females of the year complete for rewards worth $14 million.

“We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year,” stated WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon in a declaration.

“We do however respect the decision that has been made and are eager to return to China as soon as possible next season.”

‘We regard the Chinese federal government’s choice’

The ATP has actually likewise needed to ditch 4 set up competitions– the Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and the Zhuhai Championships– and stated it did so with a “heavy heart.”

“Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to always follow local guidance when staging events,” stated ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in a statement.
“We respect the Chinese government’s decision to do what’s best for the country in response to the unprecedented global situation.”

He included: “Chinese fans are some of the most passionate in the world and I know players will be looking forward to the next opportunity to play in front of them.”

Despite decreasing the variety of Covid-19 cases in the nation, China stays careful about holding worldwide events over fears of another wave of infections.

The tennis season has actually currently been significantly affected by the pandemic with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon canceled for this year.

However, the United States Open is set up to start in late August as tennis returns from the lockdown.

