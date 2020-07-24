ATP and WTA cancel events in China amid coronavirus fears

Both the WTA and ATP have actually needed to ditch all their staying conferences in the nation after China’s General Administration of Sport revealed it would not hold any worldwide sporting events till2021

.

The canceled events consist of the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, which sees the very best 8 females of the year complete for rewards worth $14 million.

“We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year,” stated WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon in a declaration.

“We do however respect the decision that has been made and are eager to return to China as soon as possible next season.”