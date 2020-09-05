Atomi Bluetooth Shower Head – Wireless Bathroom Speaker, Detachable, Answer Phone Calls, Full-Coverage Spray Nozzle

Price: $59.99
Product Description

LED Light

Fog Resistant

Rechargeable

USB Charging Port

– – The shower head has 84 angled nozzles, providing a soothing, full-coverage spray of water.
– Designed for bathrooms, but can be used anywhere in the house. Syncs with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Crystal-clear audio.
– – Equipped with a built-in microphone for answering phone calls. Start and end calls effortlessly with the touch of a button.
– Enjoy up to six hours of play time on a single charge. Speaker pops in and out of the showerhead magnetically for easy recharging. IXP4 waterproofing protects against accidental splashes on all sides.

