Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez teases announcement of ‘new club’

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has teased the announcement of a “new club” in a cryptic put up on social media.

The Spaniard, who signed a nine-year contract extension with Atletico in 2017, has been linked with Manchester United.

However, it’s regarded as unlikely that the announcement will revolve round him leaving the membership.





Two years in the past, Antoine Griezmann launched a 30-minute documentary specializing in his choice whether or not to depart Atletico, with alternate endings recorded. He ultimately determined to stay on the membership earlier than becoming a member of Barcelona a yr later.

Saul’s contract features a £130m buyout clause and, though Atletico want to dump gamers this switch window, there’s little want for him to depart, with the announcement of an E-sports group mooted as one probability.





The 25-year-old has 4 targets from 37 appearances for Atletico this season and scored within the first leg of Diego Simeone’s facet’s Champions League last-16 victory over Liverpool.