Atletico Madrid held to draw by Athletic Bilbao – European round-up | Football News





Diego Costa scored for Atletico Madrid on Sunday

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their get back to La Liga action, missing out on the opportunity to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for the Champions League places.

Iker Muniain gave Bilbao the lead in a empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete an imaginative move, but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico side had the most effective chance to win the overall game after the interval when Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi in to the path of Santiago Arias but the ‘keeper recovered to block the rebound along with his leg.

Atletico are sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe who lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Osasuna down the road Sunday. Athletic Bilabo have been in 10th on 38 points.

Real Madrid will also be in action against Eibar on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen nick Schalke draw

Bayer Leverkusen levelled by way of a late own goal

Bayer Leverkusen came from a target down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke as they held on to fourth devote the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot.

Schalke worked hard and earned a penalty in the 51st minute which captain Daniel Caligiuri converted.

Yet they will dropped back again instantly in addition to allowed Leverkusen far too a lot space. The visitors’ prolonged pressure repaid in the 81st minute whenever Schalke defensive player Juan Miranda, under pressure, switched a Wendell cutback directly into his own web.

Leverkusen should have have scored again by means of Lucas Alario and Charles Aranguiz because Schalke, within ninth spot, ran out associated with steam.

The draw lifted Leverkusen to 57 points, 1 ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach while Schalke set a new club document by faltering to earn for the 13th consecutive group game.

Earlier inside the day, Augsburg conquer Mainz 1-0 with Florian Niederlechner’s earlier goal earning it for that visitors.