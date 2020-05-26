Atlético Madrid forward João Félix has minor knee sprain

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The membership didn’t instantly say how lengthy Félix is anticipated to be sidelined due to the damage, however he isn’t more likely to miss many matches after the Spanish league resumes. The league desires to restart on the second weekend of June.

Teams have been present process group coaching classes because the Spanish authorities progressively lifts confinement restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was suspended in mid-March with 11 rounds remaining. Atlético was in sixth-place, 13 factors behind chief Barcelona.

Félix joined Atlético in 2019 amid excessive expectations after signing from Portuguese membership Benfica, touted as a substitute to Antoine Griezmann.