Atlas V rocket launch delayed by Cape Canaveral weather

The launch was reset for 9: 14 a.m. ET Sunday, ULA stated in a tweet.
“Launch Director Paul Aragon (has) announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with Sunday’s target liftoff time at 9:14amEDT (1314 UTC),” the ULA tweet stated.
Aragon stated previously that weather in main Florida on Saturday consisted of the prospective existence of cumulus clouds and also high winds.
Atlas V is to launch the USSF-7 goal for the United States Space Force, which will certainly bring the 6th trip of the deceptive X-37 B Orbital Test Vehicle.
ULA is independently had endeavor fromed in 2006 in between Lockheed Martin Space Systems and also Boeing Defense, Space & &Security ULA produces and also runs a variety of rockets with the ability of orbiting spacecrafts.
The goal has actually an included unique definition, ULA stated in a tweet that consists of a video clip.
“ULA, in partnership with the @SpaceForceDoD and @usairforce, is dedicating the #USSF7 launch to all those affected by #COVID19. A written dedication is affixed to the #AtlasV rocket’s payload fairing #AmericaStrong,” the tweet stated.