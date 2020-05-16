Atlas V rocket launch delayed by Cape Canaveral weather

The launch was reset for 9: 14 a.m. ET Sunday, ULA stated in a tweet.

“Launch Director Paul Aragon (has) announced that we will not continue with countdown operations today. Another launch attempt will be possible in 24 hours, with Sunday’s target liftoff time at 9:14amEDT (1314 UTC),” the ULA tweet stated.

Aragon stated previously that weather in main Florida on Saturday consisted of the prospective existence of cumulus clouds and also high winds.

A tornado system that might turn into a tropical storm is anticipated to develop off the shore of Florida on Saturday.