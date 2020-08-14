Atlas collides with Daivari, Ever-Rise take on Legado del Fantasma on 205 Live

Tonight on a must-see edition of 205 Live, Jake Atlas and Ariya Daivari will punch it out in songs competitors after a heated exchange on social networks, and Ever-Rise will fight Joaquin Wilde & & Raul Mendoza ofLegado del Fantasma

Daivari Dinero has actually squandered no time at all making opponents given that his go back to the purple brand name, arrogantly ridiculing his fellow Cruiserweights with a selfie video from his luxury yacht numerous weeks back and blindsiding Oney Lorcan with a savage attack recently.

Atlas, who is beginning to go far for himself on 205 Live and NXT, took exception with Daivari’s craven attack and called him out on Twitter, leading to Daivari setting out an obstacle and Atlas instantly accepting.

Will Daivari get a triumph in his very first match given that March, or will Atlas declare a remarkable win and silence the antagonistic Daivari Dinero?

Ever given that lining up with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Wilde & & Mendoza have actually brought themselves with an apparent brand-new swagger that has actually moved them to brand-new heights. The wins simply keep coming for …