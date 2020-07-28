Atlas calls for ending lockdowns ‘in a safe way,’ cites ‘reasons for optimism’ in coronavirus fight

Earlier Monday, Dr Anthony Fauci anticipated on “Special Report” that scientists would likely understand the effectiveness of a capacity coronavirus vaccine produced by biotech business Moderna by “mid-to-late fall.”

FAUCI STATES RESPONSE ON MODERNA COVID VACCINE COULD COME MID-LATE FALL

Atlas, a previous chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, informed MacCallum that continued lockdowns would have “severe” implications and decried the continuous “hysteria” over a current coronavirus case rise in lots of U.S. states.

“We’ve got to keep in mind what we’re trying to do here,” he stated. “You don’t eradicate the virus by locking down. You minimize the damage here and remember that the harms of a lockdown are severe. The lockdown itself kills people, destroys families, prevents education of our children.”

Atlas went on to state that individuals utilizing the rises in numerous states as proof that the nation must be locked down requirement to “get a grip … due to the fact that we are ending up being sort of hysterical here, however we understand that’s a great deal of factors for optimism.

“Patients are doing better, the younger people are getting most of the cases they’re not gonna … have a serious problem,” he stated. “We understand the information looks quite great on the vaccine and [it’s] fantastic how quick things are going.”

Atlas later on reacted to Google‘s decision to keep its employees home until at least next July, arguing “The virus is not eradicated by having people work from home.”

“This is sort of, you know, a little elitist group of the population, frankly, and normal people need to be at work. They are not computer programming at home from their office sipping a latte,” he stated. “People have to be at their work, in tourism, in the service industry, in bars, grocery stores, and this is the policy here. Protect the high-risk, get rid of the lockdown in a safe way and make sure hospitals are not overcrowded.”