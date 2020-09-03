Atlantia presses on with creation of vehicle to house motorway unit By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A logo design of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their head office in Rome



MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Atlantia (MI:-RRB- stated on Thursday its board concurred to develop a different business to house all or part of the 88% stake it keeps in motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia as a start to the bourse listing of the unit.

The board will choose on authorizing the job at a future conference, the group stated without pointing out a last due date.

An alternative strategy to launch a competitive auction to offer its 88% stake in Autostrade stayed on the table, it stated.