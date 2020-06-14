Atlanta Wendy’s Where Brutal Police Killing Occurred Destroyed by Fire

The Wendy’s in Atlanta where a man who fell asleep in his car essentially received a death sentence by cops has been burned down, during a night of protest and civil disturbance.

A video posted on twitter shows the beginnings of the blaze … you hear the man shooting the video say, “Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us.”

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

The fast-food restaurant became a flashpoint Saturday for protests against police brutality and racism.

As TMZ reported all day Saturday, cops got a call that someone in line was sleeping and partially blocking the drive-thru. Cops arrived, and the situation escalated to where Brooks grabbed one of the officer’s tasers and began running. As he ran he appeared to vaguely point the NON-LETHAL weapon behind him, and that’s when Brooks was shot 3 times.

Fire at Wendy’s on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

The 2 cops involved in the shooting were fired overnight, and the Police Chief has submitted her resignation.

A little perspective … so in Minneapolis, a call over what at worst was passing a counterfeit bill turned to a brutal murder. And in Atlanta, sleeping in the car ended with death. And, check out the video of a violent confrontation that started with a call that someone might have been smoking weed in a car.