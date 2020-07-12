Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo, 30, is shot dead in ‘targeted’ attack on downtown highway

Rapper Lil Marlo has died at age 30 after that he was fatally shot as he was driving in Atlanta over the week-end in what cops believe was targeted attack.

The rapper, who signed with Quality Control Music in 2017 and was close friends with rappers Lil Baby and Lil Yachty, was shot as that he drove down Interstate 285 in downtown Atlanta late Saturday night.

Police responded to a call of a car accident around 11.30pm and found the rapper fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, based on TMZ.

‘At this time around, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they’re working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,’ police said.

The Medical Examiner confirmed they’ve the body of Rudolph Johnson, Lil Marlo’s government name.

Video footage of the shooting site emerged on social media marketing showing the automobile Lil Marlo was in with the driver’s side door open and several police and investigators nearby

Another view of the automobile that Lil Marlo was believed to be shot in above

‘Upon arrival, officers located the automobile and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes once the driver was shot,’ Atlanta Police Department said.

Officials said that he was 30 years old through Johnson was reportedly 27.

Cause of death has yet to be determined, based on the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

‘God damn! They just shot up one of these simple mother***ers,’ a person filming the clip says in shock.

Tributes poured in for Lil Marlo on Sunday morning led by label mate Lil Yachty (pictured right with Lil Marlo far left). He wrote: ‘We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1’

Labelmate JT of City Girls also confirmed his passing tweeting: ‘Rest In Peace Marlo……damn’

Famous producer London Tyler Holmes tweeted: ‘Damn bro not marlo it was not yo time for you to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true’

Atlanta rapper K Camp tweeted: ‘RIP LIL MARLO’

Rapper Clay James shared a tribute on Twitter saying: ‘Waking up seeing Lil Marlo passed away made me appreciate waking up a lot more.

‘It’s a sad day in Atlanta. Prayers up to his family, friends, and QC. Black lives won’t matter to someone else if they don’t start mattering to US first.’

Rapper Russ tweeted: ‘RIP Marlo smh 2 the hard way was our s*** on tour.’

Lil Marlo, an Atlanta indigenous, was known for hits 1st N 3rd, F***em and Time After Time.

Lil Marlo signed to Quality Control Music in 2017 where he forged a close friendship with labelmate Lil Baby. Other renown artists signed to the label include Lil Yachty and City Girls

Lil Marlo results in four young ones – Kemora, Rihanna, Marlo and Rudy. On Father’s Day that he shared a heartfelt post of himself and his daughter where she tries to put a shoe on her dad’s foot. He captioned the clip: ‘Thanks for Making Me Y’all Father I woulnd’t Trade Y’all For Da World’

At Quality Control that he was joined by other hit artists including Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls and Rich The Kid.

Lil Marlo leaves behind four children – Kemora, Rihanna, Marlo and Rudy, according to XXL.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com