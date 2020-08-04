Atlanta Public Schools proposes full digital start to 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 24





Atlanta Public Schools has actually proposed opening the 2020-2021 school year making use of a full virtual knowing design onAug 24.

The Atlanta Board of Education authorized moving the start date on very first reading, throughout an unique called conference Monday night. The 2nd and last reading is set up for the routinely set up board conference onAug 3.

The District’s strategy, “Day One 2020 Return + Learn,” would move Day One for the 2020-2021 school year to Monday,Aug 24 with schools providing virtual knowing programs for all trainees, and minimize the District’s educational days to 170 for the school year.

APS personnel will start on Monday,Aug 3, for 2 weeks of primarily virtual pre-planning with some in-person, small-group activities. These 2 weeks called, “Day One Runway,” will focus on household connections, group structure, instructor preparation, expert advancement, and security preparation.

As part of this strategy, starting the week ofAug 17, APS will perform extra trainee evaluations and get-to- know-you activities and set finding out expectations for a strong start to a non-traditional school …