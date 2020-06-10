Atlanta protesters paint ‘Defund the Police’ right outside police headquarters

“Tonight protestors in Atlanta wrote ‘Defund Police’ at the downtown police headquarters. We are the @Mvmnt4BlkLives #DefundPolice #FundBlackCommunities,” the group said.

Police efforts to wash away the message were unsuccessful, WXIA-TV reported, as it appears the paint isn’t water-based. It was not clear what the department is going to do to remove the message.

Calls to defund police departments have cultivated since the death of George Floyd. Criminal justice advocates have cited the deaths of several unarmed black people by police and racial discrimination. Defund the police means pressuring officials to scale back police budgets to rein in police misconduct, and allocating those resources elsewhere.

Some cities — including New York and Los Angeles — have taken steps to do so.

A Republican-led resolution to oppose efforts to defund police agencies failed in the Senate Wednesday after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blocked the measure.

He as an alternative proposed his or her own police reform plan, that has been then blocked by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.