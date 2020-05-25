Atlanta prep school graduates test positive for coronavirus

It is unclear what number of college students have examined positive.

Traditional commencement ceremonies have been postponed till later in the summertime however a drive-through commencement parade was held May 17, in keeping with CNN affiliate WSB.

According to an e mail despatched to folks from Cole and Horan on Friday, “the school was notified a graduating senior who had attended the drive-through festivities on May 17 had tested positive for COVID-19,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported

The pupil who attended drive-through graduation and later examined positive “was confined to his or her car while on campus.” That pupil “later had company over for a graduation gathering, and then traveled out of town with friends,” Cole and Horan wrote in an e mail obtained by the AJC.

At this time, it’s unknown how the scholar contracted the virus. It can be unclear if the virus was unfold to different graduates on the drive-in occasion or in the course of the off-campus gathering, the AJC reported.

CNN has reached out to the school administration for further info.