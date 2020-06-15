Atlanta police shooting: Rayshard Brooks death declared homicide

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Wendy’s drive-through restaurant was set on fire over Mr Brooks’ shooting

A medical examiner in Atlanta, Georgia, has declared the death of an African-American man to be homicide after that he was shot in an encounter with police.

Rayshard Brooks died while fleeing from two white police officers in a restaurant car parking late on Friday.

Protests erupted after his death, weeks after another black man, George Floyd, was killed in custody in Minneapolis.

Atlanta’s police chief quit and the police officer suspected of shooting Mr Brooks was fired.

Following his death, the Wendy’s drive-through restaurant where he was stopped was set unstoppable on Saturday.

Thousands of individuals joined Black Lives Matter protests over the US at the week-end.

In Chicago, a statue of the initial US President, George Washington, was spray-painted with the language “slave owner”.

Washington was an energetic slave holder for 56 years, but spoke usually of his desire to end the practice. He was the only founding father and commander-in-chief to liberate his slaves – he owned more than 300 – when he died in 1799.

Skip Twitter post by @AlexisMcAdamsTV Graffiti covers the more than 100 year old George Washington statue on the Southside. Messages in red spray paint read “Slave Owner” “Burn the Whitehouse down” & “God bless AmeriKKKa” CPD investigating. Some neighbors want the statue to go, the others say it’s part of history. pic.twitter.com/ePlN5JyAlr — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) June 14, 2020

Crowds also gathered again in Washington DC near the White House during Los Angeles, a large number of LGBT protesters marched with rainbow flags to denounce what they said was police brutality, racism and transphobia.

And anger within the killing of Mr Floyd, who died as a police officer held his knee on his neck on 25 May, fuelled new protests over the weekend in britain.

What could be the latest on the Atlanta shooting?

On Sunday evening, more than 100 people ended up in the rain at the site of the shooting for a peaceful protest.

According to the Fulton County medical examiner, the way of death of Rayshard Brooks was “homicide.” He suffered two gunshots to the back that caused organ injuries and blood loss.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN that three charges could apply against sacked police officer Garrett Rolfe: murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

“But I believe in this instance, what we have to choose between, if there’s a choice to be made, is between murder and felony murder,” Mr Howard said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) says officers were called to the fast-food restaurant because Mr Brooks had fallen asleep in his car, that was blocking the drive-through lane.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The USA’s history of racial inequality has paved just how for present day police brutality

Body camera footage released by the police department shows both officers administering a sobriety test – where a suspect is asked, for instance, to walk in a straight line – and then a breathalyser test, with Mr Brooks’s permission.

The two officers then try to handcuff him, of which point their body cams fall off, but security camera video shows them struggling with Mr Brooks on a lawn.

He then grabs an officer’s Taser (electric stun gun) and breaks free of the officers, running away.

As he is chased, Mr Brooks is seen turning around and pointing the Taser before continuing to operate and then being shot.

“As I pursued him, he turned and started firing the Taser at me,” Mr Rolfe told a supervisor following the shooting in a videotaped conversation. “He definitely did shoot it at me at least once.”

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she couldn’t confirm whether Mr Brooks had indeed fired the Taser, the Associated Press reports.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe the shooting was a “justified use of deadly force”.

This is the 48th “officer-involved shooting” the GBI has investigated this season, according to ABC News. Of those cases, 15 were fatal.