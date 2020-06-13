Atlanta police shooting: Man killed at Wendy’s drive-thru, authorities say

The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.
Officers taken care of immediately a call at 10:33 p.m. of a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to operate a vehicle around it, the GBI said in a statement.
Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which that he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.
An officer drew his Taser and, witnesses said, the man grabbed it, the statement said. An officer then shot him.
Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died, the statement said.
One officer was treated for an accident and released, the GBI said.
The GBI is investigating at the request of the Atlanta Police Department. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.