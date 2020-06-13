Atlanta police shooting: Man killed at Wendy’s drive-thru, authorities say

The GBI identified the slain man as Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta.

Officers taken care of immediately a call at 10:33 p.m. of a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the drive-thru, causing other customers to operate a vehicle around it, the GBI said in a statement.

Police gave Brooks a field sobriety test, which that he failed, the GBI said. He resisted arrest and struggled with officers, the GBI said.