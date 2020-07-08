Atlanta police release video of person of interest in 8-year-old’s killing

The shooting on Saturday night occurred close to the Wendy’s parking lot where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police last month. The area near the restaurant has given solution to unrest and reports of armed protesters and roadblocks at the place.

Authorities said Secoriea was in the car with her mother and yet another adult if the driver tried to drive through illegally placed barricades to access a parking lot in the area. Armed individuals blocking the entrance opened fire on the car, striking it multiple times and killing the child, police said.

The killing attracted the interest of the city’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who held an impassioned press conference in regards to the girl’s killing on the Fourth of July.

“It has to stop,” Bottoms said. “You can’t blame this on police officers. It’s about people who shot a baby in a car.”

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that city police have doubled the last reward for information in the killing to $20,000. The station reported that the video shows one of two men police want it interview.

Police believe two men fired shots at the automobile. Police described the person of interest in the video as a Black man in a white T-shirt and AR-15.

