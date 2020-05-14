Atlanta police officers using new app to decrease spread of COVID-19 | News

Atlanta, GA. (CBS46) – A new app is offering Atlanta police experiencing any coronavirus signs with quick entry to medical doctors.

The Sharecare Virtual Care app permits officers to be screened and related with an ER physician or scheduled for in-person appointments if obligatory.

Since the app rolled out two weeks in the past, officers have been using it each day, stated Dave Wilkinson, president of the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“For an Atlanta police officer to be able to pick up the phone using this app and really talk directly to a medical professional and an ER doctor again is a real game changer,” he stated.

The basis has collaborated with Sharecare to present the app to the Atlanta Police Department.

Wilkinson stated the division hasn’t been severely impacted by the virus, thus far solely 14 officers have contracted COVID-19.

He credit police Chief Erika Shields and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms with having a protocol in place early.

Now Sharecare is including to this, by offering quick entry to care, he stated.

Officers full a screener to assess their signs, after which are related to a care coordinator who can organize a session with an ER physician or an in-person appointment.

“These officers are really taking a physical toll to be out on the streets obviously risking their life everyday and risking their families lives to this virus,” stated Wilkinson. “This is really all about keeping them on the street, keeping them safe, keeping them healthy so they can do the hard work of keeping the citizens of the city of Atlanta safe.”

The basis has additionally raised greater than $1 million with the assistance of town’s small enterprise group to buy masks, gloves, and sanitizer to hold officers protected, and supply sanitizing to the patrol automobiles and precincts weekly.