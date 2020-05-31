Atlanta police officer hit by ATV, ‘seriously injured’ during second night of protests

“I thought he was dead,” Tony Heard, who witnessed the incident, informed FOX5.

The officer had been stationed on the intersection to dam visitors from going onto Marietta Street as protests continued in downtown Atlanta when an ATV sped previous.

Just a few moments later, police told FOX5 the ATV returned to the intersection and hit the officer.

Officials haven’t but stated if the incident was intentional. The individual on the ATV sustained minor injures and was taken into custody. The rider has not but been charged.

The officer, an 18-year veteran of the division, sustained important accidents to his legs and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He underwent surgical procedure, however his situation was reported to be secure as of Sunday morning.

Police informed WSB-TV the officer was making an attempt to maintain protesters from being hit by automobiles who had been lingering in downtown Atlanta after a 9 p.m. curfew.

The incident occurred the second night of protests that turned violent in Atlanta. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms stated Sunday that 157 individuals had been arrested Saturday night, and she is going to determine whether or not to increase a nighttime curfew.

Atlanta police made arrests after protesters threw rocks at officers and broke home windows within the downtown space.

The curfew was imposed after demonstrations Friday night turned violent with individuals setting fires and smashing home windows at companies and eating places.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is increasing a state of emergency to authorize the deployment of as much as 3,000 National Guard troops to protests in cities throughout the state.

Kemp stated he was ready to ship Guard troopers to Athens, Savannah and another Georgia cities the place demonstrations had been deliberate Sunday.

“Hopefully we don’t have to,” the Republican governor informed WSB-TV late Saturday.

Kemp had already authorized as much as 1,500 Guardsmen to assist implement a 9 p.m. Saturday curfew in Atlanta.

“The protesters need to know we’re going to support their efforts in a peaceful, nonviolent protest,” Kemp stated. “The agitators need to know that we’ll be there … to take them to jail if they’re destroying lives and property.”

